Starting to Feel Like Summer, Patio Music Season
This weekend offers many opportunities for live music.
Thr., Jun. 2
- Parker Millsap at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jocko Deal at JJ's (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Fernando Valencia's Latin Jazz Sextet at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Carver Commodore, Eddie Canyon at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
Fri., Jun. 3
- The Cate Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
- The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- The Band Camino at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $29.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Her Set Her Sound at Prairie St. Live (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 5 p.m.
- Magic Tuber Stringabnd, Austin Cash, Avery Lee at The Hop Out (Fayetteville) - $5-20 donation at the door, 7 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Boom! Kinetic at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- William Clark Green at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv. $18 day of, 8 p.m.
Sat., Jun. 4
- Maud Crawford at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 12 p.m.
- Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jessica Paige & Lucas Parker Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- KVN, Jane Leo at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, youth free, 7 p.m.
- Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- JukeBoxx at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Odds at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Buffalo Gals at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Modern August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric, Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., Jun. 5
- The Sons of Otis Malone at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Jessica Paige & Lucas Parker Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- Sam Allbright & the Southern Heat at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Red Eye Gang, Niquo at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- L.A.X., Blue Americana, Eric Miller at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - $15 children, $40 adults, 2:30 p.m.
Wed., Jun. 8
- Tech N9ne at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 7:30 p.m.
- The Arcadian Wild at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Danny Mullen at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Murray Williams at Big Sexy Food (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Thr., Jun. 9
- Jazz Jam at Roots HQ at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Route 358 at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Pura Coco at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Buffett at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $205, 8 p.m.
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $68, 7:30 p.m.
- The Klocks at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 8 p.m.