© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Starting to Feel Like Summer, Patio Music Season

Published June 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tunes -Grove.png

This weekend offers many opportunities for live music.

Thr., Jun. 2

  • Parker Millsap at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Jocko Deal at JJ's (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
  • Fernando Valencia's Latin Jazz Sextet at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 5:30 p.m.
  • Carver Commodore, Eddie Canyon at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Jun. 3

Sat., Jun. 4

Sun., Jun. 5

Wed., Jun. 8

Thr., Jun. 9

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicTalking Tunes
Stay Connected