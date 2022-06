Another edition of our Summer Reading List is out today with Daniel Jordan, co-owner of Pearl's Books in Fayetteville.

The List:

Where's Blue?: A Search-And-Find Book

Swim Team - Johnnie Christmas

The Riverman's Guide to the Kings River - Doug Allen (available in store)

The Nineties - Chuck Klosterman

Malibu Rising - Taylor Jenkins Reid

The House in the Cerulean Sea - TJ Klune