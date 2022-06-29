© 2022 KUAF
Times in Rural, Small Communities Keep on Changing

Published June 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
Crochet banners hangs off the rail outside Bella Vista's Historical Society.
Anna Pope
Bella Vista was a popular place to retire before it became a bedroom community of Bentonville.
Anna Pope
Jasper's main square of shops and cafes surrounds the Newton Couty Courthouse.
Anna Pope
Jasper is just off the banks of the Little Banks of the Little Buffalo River.
Anna Pope

It’s no secret Northwest Arkansas is rapidly expanding. Smaller communities from Centerton to Jasper are in the middle of land rushes as people creep to the area. This part of the state has a net gain of 30 people a day and its population has grown about 20% since 2010, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Stories are reported from the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio at the Carver Center for Public Radio.

