Ozarks at Large Stories

A Mission to Help Our Neighbors

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
A group of students working on a set of stairs in Fayetteville.
Emily Moore
Ozark Mission Project group photo at Mount Sequoyah Cross.
Emily Moore

Ozark Mission Project is a statewide nonprofit that works to meeting the needs of Arkansans in need by providing free home repair and building projects to those in need through the volunteer help of teenagers. A group of 60 students and adult leaders came together last week in Fayetteville to do more than two dozen projects.

