Resilient Black Women: The Benefits of Chiropractic Care for Black Women

Continuing the series on Black Women's Health in March, this episode features Joi and Dr. Bri. Dr. Bri specializes in perinatal care, pediatric care, and athletic care. Originally from Edmond, Oklahoma, she graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and minors in Spanish and Biology. She then attended Cleveland University in Kansas City, where she became a Doctor of Chiropractic. You can learn more about Dr. Bri's pratice, Essence Chiropractic, here.

When out of the office, Dr. Bri enjoys tending to her houseplants, drinking a good cup of coffee, and spending quality time with her husband Bijhon and their dog Basil.