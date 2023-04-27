The R Word: Greg Thompson Speaks on his Book, Reparations, at Fayetteville Public Library

The R Word begins its second season with this live book discussion with Greg Thompson, co-author of Reparations: A Christian Call for Repentance and Repair, at the Fayetteville Public Library. Greg speaks to a live audience about his book. Thompson begins with a discussion of the major themes of his book, particularly about how reparations are a return of the threefold thefts of truth, wealth, and power from African Americans in this country. This is followed by a Q&A session with Dr. Caree Banton and Dr. Trisha Posey, and questions from the audience.