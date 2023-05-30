The R Word: Dr. Christina Edmondson Discusses her Book Faithful Antiracism: Moving Past Talk to Systemic Change

Episode 3 of The R Word's second season, hosts Lowell Taylor and Dustin McGowan welcome Dr. Christina Edmondson, author, educator, mental health therapist, Certifited Cultural Intelligence facilitator, public speaker, and much more. Dr. Edmondson shares her experience and expertise on faith's and the church's role in antiracist movements.

We then hear from Lowell and Dustin on what they heard in the conversation with Dr. Edmondson and on what they hope, after hearing from her and her work.