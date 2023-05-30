© 2023 KUAF
The R Word

The R Word: Dr. Christina Edmondson Discusses her Book Faithful Antiracism: Moving Past Talk to Systemic Change

By Lowell Taylor,
Dustin McGowan
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT
Dr. Christina Edmondson
Dr. Christina Edmondson

Episode 3 of The R Word's second season, hosts Lowell Taylor and Dustin McGowan welcome Dr. Christina Edmondson, author, educator, mental health therapist, Certifited Cultural Intelligence facilitator, public speaker, and much more. Dr. Edmondson shares her experience and expertise on faith's and the church's role in antiracist movements.

We then hear from Lowell and Dustin on what they heard in the conversation with Dr. Edmondson and on what they hope, after hearing from her and her work.

Tags
The R Word The R WordReparationsAnti-RacismChristianity
Lowell Taylor
Lowell Taylor is the host of <i>The R Word.</i>
Dustin McGowan
