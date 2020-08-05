ADE Launches Ready for School Resource Call Center

Aug. 5, 2020 2:20 p.m. — During today's daily COVID-19 update, Gov. Hutchinson reported the state has 46,293 positive cases, an increase of 912 from yesterday. Of those, 158 are in correctional facilities. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 for a total of 516. Arkansas has 508 deaths related to the coronavirus, an increase of 18. In the last 24 hours, 5,077 tests were conducted.

Gov. Hutchinson official named Dr. Jose Romero Health Secretary of Arkansas. Dr. Romero reported the state has 6,937 active cases. Of those, 88 are in nursing homes, 513 are in correctional facilities and 6,336 are in the community. Another 848 Arkansans have recovered, bringing that total to 38,848. There are 106 patients on ventilators, an increase of 5. The top five counties with the highest number of new cases are Chicot County with 149, Pulaski County with 79, Sebastian County with 51, Washington County with 42 and Mississippi County with 35.

The governor said the large number of cases in Chicot County is due to an outbreak in a prison there. Hutchinson announced officials plan to test all inmates in state prison facilities by the end of the month. So far, 10 of the state's 19 facilities have been tested. Gov. Hutchinson is authorizing 10 National Guard personnel to assist with the testing effort.

Education Secretary Johnny Key announced the launch of the Ready for School Resource Call Center. The center opened Monday and its purpose is to provide information and resources regarding the reopening of schools. Parents and teachers can access the hotline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 1-833-353-6050. Gov. Hutchinson also announced updated guidance for school-sponsored bands and choirs has been added to the Arkansas Department of Health's website.

