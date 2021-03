The Benton County Sheriff's Office is holding a book drive this week to restock its library cart at the jail. The sheriff's office stopped offering books to inmates last year because of ongoing vandalism, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins. Last month, the ACLU of Arkansas released a statement calling on the sheriff's office to lift its book ban because it violates inmates' First Amendment rights. Books can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 26.