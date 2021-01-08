Mayor Responds to Gravette Man Photographed in Speaker Pelosi's Office

The small city of Gravette is in the spotlight this week after a man who appeared in a photo of House Speak Nancy Pelosi's offices during Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol went viral. Mayor Kurt Maddox addressed the situation in a statement on the city's Facebook page as staff and police were flooded with calls, emails and messages via social media once the man was identified as Richard Barnett. Barnett was arrested this morning by the FBI on charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property.

