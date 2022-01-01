Presenting: Undisciplined Live

Dr. Caree Banton, Director of the African and African-American Studies program at the University of Arkansas and host of the podcast Undisciplined, along with KUAF public radio, presents a series of four live podcast recordings in celebration of Black History Month. Each event will include panelists from across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on unique topics. These live Undisciplined episodes will provide a platform for the celebration of African-American successes and a place for honest discussion about the obstacles still in front of African-Americans in the fight for social justice in business, religion, the media, politics and much more.

Religion and Liberation

RSVP on Facebook

When: Tuesday, February 22th 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: St. James Baptist Church, Fayetteville

Who: Pastor Suzanne Bridges, Director of Evangelism at St. James Baptist Church

Lowell Taylor, Theology and Action project, raising reparations

Dustin McGowan, Pastor

The Fight for Justice and Equity in NWA

When: February 25th 5-7 p.m.

Where: The Jones Center, Springdale

Who: Monique Jones, St. James Food Pantry

Jared Carter, HandsUpNWA

Christina Williams, Founder & Executive Director, Innovative Poverty Solutions | Circles NWA

Sarah Moore, Arkansas Justice Reform

Upcoming podcast episodes featuring:

Black Entrepreneurship

Listen on Spotify

Who: Kinya Christian - Into+View Art Gallery and Studio

Osarenmwinda David - Tropical Market

Nate Walls - Secondhand Smoke

Keith Kidd - KDK’s Chicken and Waffles