Presenting: Undisciplined Live
Dr. Caree Banton, Director of the African and African-American Studies program at the University of Arkansas and host of the podcast Undisciplined, along with KUAF public radio, presents a series of four live podcast recordings in celebration of Black History Month. Each event will include panelists from across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on unique topics. These live Undisciplined episodes will provide a platform for the celebration of African-American successes and a place for honest discussion about the obstacles still in front of African-Americans in the fight for social justice in business, religion, the media, politics and much more.
Religion and Liberation
When: Tuesday, February 22th 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: St. James Baptist Church, Fayetteville
Who: Pastor Suzanne Bridges, Director of Evangelism at St. James Baptist Church
Lowell Taylor, Theology and Action project, raising reparations
Dustin McGowan, Pastor
The Fight for Justice and Equity in NWA
When: February 25th 5-7 p.m.
Where: The Jones Center, Springdale
Who: Monique Jones, St. James Food Pantry
Jared Carter, HandsUpNWA
Christina Williams, Founder & Executive Director, Innovative Poverty Solutions | Circles NWA
Sarah Moore, Arkansas Justice Reform
Upcoming podcast episodes featuring:
Black Entrepreneurship
Who: Kinya Christian - Into+View Art Gallery and Studio
Osarenmwinda David - Tropical Market
Nate Walls - Secondhand Smoke
Keith Kidd - KDK’s Chicken and Waffles
What’s Happening in Black Ft. Smith?
When: Friday, February 18th, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Akib Art Gallery, Fort Smith
Who: John Blue, Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion at UA Fort Smith
Jay Richardson, State Rep, Native of FS
Chris Chaney, Barbershop owner
Talicia Richardson, school board at large members, 646 free concert at the amphitheater for Juneteenth
Sherry Toliver, author of history of Fort Smith