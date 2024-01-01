Let's Get Ready to Rumble!!!
Join KUAF on March 15th from 6 - 9 p.m. at Arsaga's Mill for the first ever KUAF Radio Rumble! Learn about new music programs coming to KUAF, meet the hosts, and watch them battle it out... and vote for the first ever Radio Rumble Championship!
KUAF is debuting SIX new music programs on our digital signal KUAF3, and to introduce this new slate of shows, we're celebrating with the hosts as they play 20 minute DJ sets previewing their new programs. You can caste your vote for your favorite set by donating at the event - $1 = 1 vote - and all proceeds will go toward expanding music programming on KUAF. And if you can't make to the Rumble but want to support music on KUAF, you can donate early here.
With drinks and a nacho bar by Rabbit Hole NWA - you won't want to miss this night of music and friendly competition. Come be a part of the spectacle! Wrestling attire and attitudes are encouraged.
