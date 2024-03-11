Run Time with Sophia Nourani
"Run Time" is a music program on KUAF's HD3 digital jazz channel. Hosted by program and podcast producer Sophia Nourani, "Run Time" highlights artists in and around Arkansas. "Run Time" connects listeners with an eclectic representation of music from local and regional musicians. Airs every Saturday at 6pm on KUAF3.
We hear from producer and host Sophia Nourani, about her new music program 'Run Time' airing Saturday's at 7pm on the HD station KUAF 3.
