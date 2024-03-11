© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!

Run Time with Sophia Nourani

"Run Time" is a music program on KUAF's HD3 digital jazz channel. Hosted by program and podcast producer Sophia Nourani, "Run Time" highlights artists in and around Arkansas. "Run Time" connects listeners with an eclectic representation of music from local and regional musicians. Airs every Saturday at 6pm on KUAF3.
More on Run Time...

Full episodes available to stream below: