1A is a show for a changing America.

Every day, 1A convenes a conversation about the most important issues of our time. The show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.

With a name inspired by the First Amendment*, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.

The conversation isn’t just on air. 1A invites you to join in. We’ll regularly post questions and requests for feedback on this page. And you can talk to us on Twitter, Facebook, or by texting 1A to 63735.

1A is produced by WAMU 88.5, and distributed by NPR. Here’s how to listen live in your area.

How can I get a question or comment on the air?

Call (855) 236-1212 and leave a message. You can also comment on Facebook or Twitter, or you can text 1A to 63735 (standard message rates may apply, and you can text STOP to end the messages).

You can also visit the Ask 1A page to weigh in on upcoming shows.

