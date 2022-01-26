© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 3.06.59 PM.png
Here and Now
Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Hosted by: Robin Young & Jeremy Hobson Here & Now is public radio's daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after Morning Edition and before All Things Considered.

Load More