Here and Now
Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Hosted by: Robin Young & Jeremy Hobson Here & Now is public radio's daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after Morning Edition and before All Things Considered.
-
Claudia Booker lived many lives: teacher, lawyer and staffer in the Carter administration before finding her passion as a doula and midwife.
-
"Together" follows an incompatible couple through a year of COVID-19 lockdown.
-
U.S. airlines are currently dealing with a pilot shortage, which has forced many carriers to scale back flight schedules.
-
"The Naked Don't Fear the Water" memoir chronicles Matthieu Aikins' unlikely decision to pose as an Afghan refugee to help his interpreter escape the country in 2016 at the height of the refugee crisis.
-
Following investigations into lawmakers who made lucrative trades at the beginning of the pandemic, Sen. Ossoff has introduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act in the Senate.
-
U.S. and NATO say Russia doesn't appear to be withdrawing troops in any meaningful way.
-
The families of nine people killed in the Sandy Hook School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, reached a $73 million settlement in their civil lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the weapon used in the 2012 massacre.
-
The Beijing Olympics are playing out inside a massive quarantine bubble because of the pandemic.
-
Voting rights activist Denise Freeman discusses a proposal in Lincoln County, Georgia, to reduce polling places from seven to three.
-
Two years into the pandemic, there's not much data about why patients use virtual visits and what the impact is on costs.