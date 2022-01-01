SATURDAYS 10 P.M. ON 91.3 FM AND SUNDAYS AT 11 A.M. ON KUAF 3

The Jazz Scoop is a two-hour radio program that features a blend of iconic jazz artists and little-discovered musicians from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and beyond.

On this show, you will hear Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker and modern artists such as Donny McCaslin and Maria Schneider. Host Rob Wells, a bass player and lifelong jazz fan, provides listeners a story about jazz each week. Wells brings vintage vinyl recordings from his collection to the show along with new releases from local and regional musicians.

