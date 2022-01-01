Saturday afternoons at 3 p.m.

Latino USA is the foremost Latino voice in public media and the longest running Latino-centered program on radio. As the only program on NPR with a dedicated focus on America's Latino community, Latino USA gives voice to the New Mainstream.

Since 1992, Futuro Media Group's Latino USA has brought depth of experience, on-the-ground connections and knowledge of current and emerging issues impacting Latinos and other people of color. Latino USA reports stories about diversity, culture, civic dialogue and how people live and struggle with difference. Host Maria Hinojosa is the trusted guide through the stories and conversations.

Latino USA has gained a loyal audience and won more than a dozen prestigious national awards, including a Scripps Howard Foundation National Journalism Award, Edward R. Murrow Award, and awards from the communications industry for journalistic and production excellence.

Executive Producer and anchor Maria Hinojosa is an award-winning reporter, news anchor, and authorwith more than 25 years of experience as an investigative journalist. Maria has worked for CNN, was a senior correspondent at NOW on PBS, and anchor for PBS' NEED TO KNOW series and the talk show Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One from WGBH/La Plaza. Among Hinojosa's accolades are four Emmys, the 2012 John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism, Robert F. Kennedy Award for Reporting on the Disadvantaged, and Chicago's Studs Terkel Community Media Award.

