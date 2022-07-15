Teacher Pay and So Much Music

Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Leigh Wood became General Manager of KUAF in August, 2019. Previously she was Membership Director of KUAF, Monthly Giving Manager at Heifer International in Little Rock and Development Specialist at KUT in Austin. She produces and hosts the weekly music program The KUAF Vinyl Hour.