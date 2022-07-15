Teacher Pay Increase Doesn't Have Legislative Support in the Special Session, According to Gov. Hutchinson
Arkansas is ranked 48th in average teacher starting salary, according to the National Education Association. Governor Asa Hutchinson has said that teacher pay has been one of his priorities since running for governor in 2014. But, he ultimately decided to not add the proposal of raising teacher pay to the agenda for the upcoming special session regarding the $1.6 billion surplus, saying "there is not support in the Legislature for it."