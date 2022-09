Charles Parrott robbed banks and established himself as a beloved, Robin Hood-like figure in eastern Oklahoma. His daughter, Susan Parrott, writes about his exploits in the new book Catch Me or Kill Me: The Saga of Charles Parrott—One of America's Best Bank Robbers. She'll sign copies September 17th at the Stillwell, Oklahoma train depot and September 19th at the Fayetteville Public Library.