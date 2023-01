This week 60% of Buddy Shute and the Motivators (Buddy along with Brenda and Steve Baskin) came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Their CD, "You Gotta Move" is the Ozark Blues Society of Northwest Arkansas' selection to represent the region in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Buddy and others will be playing at the Meteor Guitar Gallery tomorrow night in support of sending this year's OBS artist reps, Downtown Livewires, to Memphis.