Ozarks At Large

With Cemeteries, Country Stores Historians Gather Stories of Ghost Towns

By Anna Pope
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST
IMG_1342.JPG
1 of 3  — IMG_1342.JPG
Meredith Martin-Moats leads the way past the artesian well.
Anna Pope
IMG_1337.JPG
2 of 3  — IMG_1337.JPG
Martin-Moats gazes at the photos on the new cross set up at Harkey's Valley Cemetery.
Anna Pope
IMG_1340.JPG
3 of 3  — IMG_1340.JPG
Pale yellow remains of sulfur lines the pipe and floats on the water a few inches down the well.
Anna Pope

On a road trip, drivers might roll past a place with a community building, cemetery, a couple of houses and a couple old buildings. Some of these areas used to be bustling, but as industries left and community hubs such as schools closed, they faded. Historians are looking into towns no longer in their heyday such as Sulphur Springs in Yell County.

Ozarks At Large Arkansas historyOzarks at LargeRural Communities
Anna Pope
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
See stories by Anna Pope