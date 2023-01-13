With Cemeteries, Country Stores Historians Gather Stories of Ghost Towns
Meredith Martin-Moats leads the way past the artesian well.
Anna Pope
Martin-Moats gazes at the photos on the new cross set up at Harkey's Valley Cemetery.
Anna Pope
Pale yellow remains of sulfur lines the pipe and floats on the water a few inches down the well.
Anna Pope
On a road trip, drivers might roll past a place with a community building, cemetery, a couple of houses and a couple old buildings. Some of these areas used to be bustling, but as industries left and community hubs such as schools closed, they faded. Historians are looking into towns no longer in their heyday such as Sulphur Springs in Yell County.