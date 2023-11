The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is currently under construction, and officials contracted Arkansas-based architecture firm Polk Stanley Wilcox to design a 2.5-acre green roof for the new campus, which will be the largest in the state. The school is also working with Fayetteville's Ozark Green Roofs to install the park-like ceiling. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis sat down with architect Wesley Walls and Ozark Green Roof owner Lee Porter to learn more about green roofs and why they are sprouting up more frequently.

Listen • 8:27