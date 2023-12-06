UAMS directs grant to further research in maternal health disparities

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will direct more than $17 million dollar in grant funding to study maternal health and disparities. The money comes from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Institute (PCORI). UAMS will be a partner with 14 Community Health Centers across the state. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Lanita White, the CEO of Community Health Centers of Arkansas, who says there is a need for improving maternal health in the state.