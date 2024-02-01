NWA Naturals to host Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals will be in Springdale next month for an exhibition game at Arvest Ballpark to play the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Major League teams facing their Double-A affiliate isn’t rare, but it's not that often such a game happens in the farm team’s home stadium. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Scott Sharp, the senior vice president and assistant general manager of major league operations for the Royals, about the March 25 game.