Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

NWA Naturals to host Kansas City Royals

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:27 PM CST

The Kansas City Royals will be in Springdale next month for an exhibition game at Arvest Ballpark to play the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Major League teams facing their Double-A affiliate isn’t rare, but it's not that often such a game happens in the farm team’s home stadium. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Scott Sharp, the senior vice president and assistant general manager of major league operations for the Royals, about the March 25 game.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Northwest Arkansas NaturalsBaseballSports
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
