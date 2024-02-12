How Gowntastic aims to create an equitable prom experience

Fashion is a big, pricey part of the prom experience that can be unobtainable for some families. The Northwest Arkansas Gowntastic Formals Drive aims to solve this problem by gathering hundreds of donated gowns that will be available at no cost for area teens on March 9 at the Hyatt House in Rogers. Becky Luther is the executive director for the drive. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the donation drive and her efforts to unite single mothers.