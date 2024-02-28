© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Learning about animal-assisted therapy

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 28, 2024 at 9:08 PM CST

The University of Arkansas will observe National Science Nursing Day next month with a day devoted to the "State of the Science for Animal-Assisted Therapy." The keynote presentation will be delivered by Temple Grandin, a best-selling author and distinguished professor at Colorado State University. Michele Kilmer, an assistant professor and program director of Access for Autism at the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, will also speak. Last week, Michele Kilmer and her canine assistant, Griffin, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak about the event.

Ozarks at Large NursingTherapyHealthcare
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
