Learning about animal-assisted therapy
The University of Arkansas will observe National Science Nursing Day next month with a day devoted to the "State of the Science for Animal-Assisted Therapy." The keynote presentation will be delivered by Temple Grandin, a best-selling author and distinguished professor at Colorado State University. Michele Kilmer, an assistant professor and program director of Access for Autism at the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, will also speak. Last week, Michele Kilmer and her canine assistant, Griffin, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak about the event.