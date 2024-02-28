Learning about animal-assisted therapy

According to the Arkansas State department of Health, Washington and Benton County each reported between four to six drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people in 2023, respectively. This is a significant decrease to overdose rates in these areas in 2022, which averaged closer to nine to 16 people per 100,000. Yet both of these counties are steadily growing, despite the downward spike. What resources are available to members of our community who continue to struggle with addiction? And what might be the reason behind the decrease in overdose deaths?

