NIH awards $2.3 million to Arkansas Children's Research Institute for continued food allergy research

By Matthew Moore
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:59 AM CDT
Courtesy
/
Adobe Stock

The Arkansas Center for Food Allergy Research at Arkansas Children’s Research Institute recently announced they’ve been awarded $2.3 million from the National Institute of Health to continue their research on food allergy treatment. Dr. Stacie Jones is the director of the Arkansas Children’s Food Allergy Program, she said a major part of her work is to provide education not just to the kids with the food allergies, but the adults in their lives as well.

