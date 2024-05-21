NIH awards $2.3 million to Arkansas Children's Research Institute for continued food allergy research
The Arkansas Center for Food Allergy Research at Arkansas Children’s Research Institute recently announced they’ve been awarded $2.3 million from the National Institute of Health to continue their research on food allergy treatment. Dr. Stacie Jones is the director of the Arkansas Children’s Food Allergy Program, she said a major part of her work is to provide education not just to the kids with the food allergies, but the adults in their lives as well.