XNA modernization project continues next phase of construction

In May, more than 99,000 people flew through Northwest Arkansas National Airport(XNA), setting a new record for enplanements. This marked the highest number ever recorded for a single month.

"We were actually so close to 100,000 enplanements in May," said Oliva Tyler, XNA's public affairs manager. "That's been the best month in the history of the airport, and we are pretty confident that June is going to break that record."

She said that the new terminal modernization project is essential for the airport to meet growing demand. The airport currently operates nonstop flights to 24 destinations through six airlines.

"We just entered into the next major phase of our terminal modernization," she said. "This has included some significant modifications to our traffic flow."

The $34 million modernization project, which began in March 2023, is scheduled to be completed by late 2025. Some of the improvements include a new outer façade and windows, an updated lobby, elevators, escalators, stairwells, new and updated baggage claims, and a 30-foot terminal expansion.

"With how much we are growing in northwest Arkansas," Tyler said, "we wanted to make sure the airport reflected that growth."

While the end goal is a more traveler-friendly experience, construction has caused some traffic flow confusion for passengers, with changes to pick-up, drop-off, and some parking.

"We've created several different animations so that passengers, before they get to the airport, can understand what exactly they'll see that is different," Tyler said. "However, our first hour of parking is always free. So if you want to pick up or drop off your passenger, you can go ahead and go to the parking deck or short-term parking for free."

The airport now has designated pick-up, drop-off, and exit lanes. Tyler encourages travelers to plan ahead and arrive at least two hours before their departure time. She said if traffic is a concern, passengers can also pre-book their parking spot through the airport's website.

