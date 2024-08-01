Lyon College School of Dental Medicine breaks ground in state capital
The Lyon College School of Dental Medicine is a step closer to welcoming the first class of students after a groundbreaking this week in Little Rock. The school will occupy seven floors in the former Alltel headquarters. The first class of students is scheduled to start on-site orientation on June 30 next year. Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams talked with founding dean Burke Soffe about the process of opening a new dental school.