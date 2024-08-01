© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Lyon College School of Dental Medicine breaks ground in state capital

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

The Lyon College School of Dental Medicine is a step closer to welcoming the first class of students after a groundbreaking this week in Little Rock.  The school will occupy seven floors in the former Alltel headquarters.  The first class of students is scheduled to start on-site orientation on June 30 next year.  Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams talked with founding dean Burke Soffe about the process of opening a new dental school.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Lyon CollegeLittle Rock
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content