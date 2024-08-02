© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Affordable housing project in Bentonville receives nearly $19 million

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:39 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

A housing development in Bentonville received a nearly $19 million boost this week. Excellerate Housing, a division of Excellerate Foundation, announced $18.7 million in additional funding for the project. McAuley Place is described as a workforce housing development targeting employees of Bentonville schools and other residents in the school district. Jeff Webster, the president and CEO of Excellerate Foundation, the parent organization for Excellerate Housing, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Tags
Ozarks at Large BentonvilleALICEHousing
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content