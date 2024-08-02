Affordable housing project in Bentonville receives nearly $19 million
A housing development in Bentonville received a nearly $19 million boost this week. Excellerate Housing, a division of Excellerate Foundation, announced $18.7 million in additional funding for the project. McAuley Place is described as a workforce housing development targeting employees of Bentonville schools and other residents in the school district. Jeff Webster, the president and CEO of Excellerate Foundation, the parent organization for Excellerate Housing, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.