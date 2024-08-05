Remembering a major Razorback win

Randy Dixon from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History is back with a new batch of archives. This time, he’s celebrating a big Hog win from 25 years ago. Longtime fans may remember it as that time the goalposts traveled from Razorback Stadium to Dickson Street.

———————————————————————————————————————

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music, and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!

————————————————————————————————————————