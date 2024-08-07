© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Community Calendar: Ozarks at Large celebrates 35 years of daily shows

By Kyle Kellams,
Jasper Logan
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:56 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

In this edition of the Community Calendar, KUAF community engagement manager Jasper Logan and Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams talk about the program's last 35 years.

Ozarks at Large
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Jasper Logan
Jasper Logan is KUAF's community engagement manger.
See stories by Jasper Logan
