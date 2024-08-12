© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Darby Bybee gives first pitch advice

By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew Moore
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:04 PM CDT
Darby Bybee throws out a first pitch at Arvest Ballpark.
Courtesy
/
40/29 News/YouTube
Darby Bybee throws out a first pitch at Arvest Ballpark.

Chief Meterologist for 40/29 News Darby Bybee joins Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore and Kyle Kellams to give some tips and tricks on how to throw out a first pitch.

Ozarks at Large Northwest Arkansas NaturalsSports
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
