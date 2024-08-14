© 2024 KUAF
New Doula Alliance of Arkansas collaborates to improve maternal health

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT
Doula Alliance of Arkansas
/
doulaallianceofar.org

The Doula Alliance of Arkansas is a newly formed collaborative of doulas and physicians geared toward improving maternal health outcomes in Arkansas, a state ranking at or near the bottom in many maternal health rankings. Founding board member and chair of the alliance, certified doula Nicolle Fletcher of Conway, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the group.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthHealthcare
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
