Ambivert Books launches NWA’s first Spanish-language pop-up bookstore

This Saturday, Ambivert Books, the area’s first Spanish-language bookstore, will celebrate its opening. Owner Brittany Johnson wants to cultivate and expand interest in reading material from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain. Ambivert Books will be experienced through pop-ups, like at Aug. 17's Book Fest at the Fayetteville Town Center, and online.

