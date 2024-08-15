© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Ambivert Books launches NWA’s first Spanish-language pop-up bookstore

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
Ambivert Books
/
ambivertbooks.com

This Saturday, Ambivert Books, the area’s first Spanish-language bookstore, will celebrate its opening. Owner Brittany Johnson wants to cultivate and expand interest in reading material from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain. Ambivert Books will be experienced through pop-ups, like at Aug. 17's Book Fest at the Fayetteville Town Center, and online.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large BooksLanguage
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content