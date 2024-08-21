© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Support Network unveils 2024 Funk Festival

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:08 PM CDT

Next month’s Funk Festival will be held at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. From 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, bands like Funk Factory and Rodney Block Collective will bring the funk to raise money for Arkansas Support Network. It’s ASN’s inaugural Funk Festival, and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked Terri Pegue about the event and the organization.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsGeorge's Majestic Lounge
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content