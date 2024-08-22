Arkansas Legislative Committee questions cost of corrections contract

Members of an Arkansas Legislative Committee are questioning the price tag of a state corrections contract. Wellpath LLC is contracted to provide medical care to prison inmates and dental, mental health and pharmacy services. Lawmakers were concerned about the cost, which they said is higher than many state healthcare plans.

