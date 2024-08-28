Pro pitcher Justin Verlander makes rehab start at Arvest Ballpark

Thursday, Aug. 15, three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Justin Verlander made a rehab start for the AA minor league Corpus Christi Hooks against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. Ozarks at Large’s Luke Dumpert attended the game and spoke with organizers and fans about the experience.

