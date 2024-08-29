© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

FR8relay on the future of trucking, logistics sector in Arkansas

By Roby Brock
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:35 PM CDT
TBP

In this week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, Roby Brock speaks with Aayush Thakur, CEO of Bentonville-based trucking firm FR8relay, about the company's future and the state's logistics sector. That interview and more can be found in today's episode.

