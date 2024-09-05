New giant to guard Route 66 soon

Giants dressed in service station uniforms or topped with cowboy hats used to loom over Route 66. The fiberglass behemoths were designed to lure tourists. Most are gone now, but this weekend, a new Route 66 giant will be assembled in Galena, Kansas, outside Gearhead Curios. Yesterday, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked the owner about the new giant and about what we might find inside Gearhead Curios.

