University of Arkansas Honors College offers course focusing Taylor Swift

This semester, University of Arkansas Honors College Forum: "Taylor Swift (Arkansas' Version)" delves into Swift's words, music and influence. The course is worth one hour of credit, and honors students must submit an essay to get accepted into the forum. It’s being led by Christa Bentley, assistant professor of musicology at the University of Arkansas. She sat down with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams last week to discuss the course and the artist.

