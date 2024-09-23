© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A $2.4 million federal grant to reduce maternal, infant deaths

By Matthew Moore
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:50 PM CDT
BioVentures
/
Courtesy

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences a $2.4 million grant to help combat maternal and infant deaths in Arkansas, specifically in the Delta region.

Stefanie Kennon-McGill, senior program manager for BioVentures, a healthcare and technology office that is a part of UAMS, spoke with Ozarks At Large's Matthew Moore. Kennon-McGill said the purpose of this grant is to find innovative and sustainable solutions to a massive problem in Arkansas: maternal health.

Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthArkansas DeltaUAMS
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
