A first look at Crystal Bridges' expanded galleries

Back in 2021, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville announced a 100,000-square-foot expansion project. This week, they confirmed that additional space would include new galleries, artist studios, classrooms, community rooms, a café and bar and an outdoor public corridor.

Renowned architect Moshe Safdie designed the buildings with input from Alice Walton.

Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth joined a tour of the space, which is still under construction, led by Safdie Architects' lead project architect, Matthew Longo, and Amanda Owens, the senior operations project manager for Crystal Bridges.

The building is expected to open to the public in 2026.