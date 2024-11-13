© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A first look at Crystal Bridges' expanded galleries

By Daniel Caruth,
Kyle Kellams
Published November 13, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST
Contributed
/
Crystal Bridge's Museum of American Art

Back in 2021, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville announced a 100,000-square-foot expansion project. This week, they confirmed that additional space would include new galleries, artist studios, classrooms, community rooms, a café and bar and an outdoor public corridor.

Renowned architect Moshe Safdie designed the buildings with input from Alice Walton.

Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth joined a tour of the space, which is still under construction, led by Safdie Architects' lead project architect, Matthew Longo, and Amanda Owens, the senior operations project manager for Crystal Bridges.

The building is expected to open to the public in 2026.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
