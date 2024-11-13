© 2024 KUAF
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Learning about 'Mob Rule in the Ozarks' with Kenneth Barnes

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle Kellams
Published November 13, 2024 at 11:52 AM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two break the rules and talk about something that has already occurred. Kenneth Barnes is a history professor at the University of Central Arkansas and wrote "Mob Rule in the Ozarks: The Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad Strike, 1921-1923". He joins the conversation to talk about the little-known story his book covers.

Tags
Ozarks at Large BooksArkansas HistoryThe Other Way
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette</i>. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
