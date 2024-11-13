Learning about 'Mob Rule in the Ozarks' with Kenneth Barnes
Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two break the rules and talk about something that has already occurred. Kenneth Barnes is a history professor at the University of Central Arkansas and wrote "Mob Rule in the Ozarks: The Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad Strike, 1921-1923". He joins the conversation to talk about the little-known story his book covers.