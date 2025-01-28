© 2025 KUAF
Balancing NWA's rising population with equitable transportation

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:12 PM CST
Courtesy
/
NWA Regional Planning Commission

The 2024 NWA Regional Transportation Survey, recently released by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, discusses the future of roads and other transportation issues in northwest Arkansas. The survey, conducted in August by Ariel Strategic Communications, follows a similar survey conducted in 2019. Tim Conklin, the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the findings.

Transportation NWA Regional Planning Commission
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
