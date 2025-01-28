Balancing NWA's rising population with equitable transportation
The 2024 NWA Regional Transportation Survey, recently released by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, discusses the future of roads and other transportation issues in northwest Arkansas. The survey, conducted in August by Ariel Strategic Communications, follows a similar survey conducted in 2019. Tim Conklin, the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the findings.