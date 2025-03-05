© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Dunia Elvir recounts her career in broadcast journalism

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 5, 2025 at 3:32 PM CST
Dunia Elvir is the prime-time anchor for Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles. She’s spent three decades in journalism—television, radio, and print—and is also the president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Last week, she spoke to students at the University of Arkansas and was the keynote guest for this spring’s Lemke Journalism Project for high school students interested in multicultural reporting. She also came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
