Dunia Elvir recounts her career in broadcast journalism
Dunia Elvir is the prime-time anchor for Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles. She’s spent three decades in journalism—television, radio, and print—and is also the president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Last week, she spoke to students at the University of Arkansas and was the keynote guest for this spring’s Lemke Journalism Project for high school students interested in multicultural reporting. She also came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.