'When the Bones Sing' offers a paranormal tale set in the Ozarks
Ginny Myers Sain's latest supernatural fiction is set in the Ozarks. Her new book, "When the Bones Sing," centers around a young woman who can hear the bones of the deceased. Myers now lives in Florida but grew up in Oklahoma. She graduated from and worked at the University of the Ozarks in ClarksvilleShe’ll discuss her new book and career at the Bentonville Public Library on Saturday night. Sain will also sign copies of “When the Bones Sing” at Bookish in Fort Smith on Saturday afternoon.