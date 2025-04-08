A bill in the Arkansas Legislature threatens the future of four-day school weeks
About one in five public school districts in Arkansas have implemented a four day school week schedule. House Bill 1864 may make that impossible. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Kate Barnes, a doctoral candidate at the University of Arkansas who studies education policy and researching four-day-school-weeks for her doctoral thesis. Barnes said she was quite surprised when she first heard about this legislation being proposed.
Updated: April 9, 2025 at 9:15 AM CDT
On April 8, House Bill 1864 was withdrawn and "recommended for study in the Interim" by the House Education Committee.