Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

A bill in the Arkansas Legislature threatens the future of four-day school weeks

By Matthew Moore
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:28 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Unsplash

About one in five public school districts in Arkansas have implemented a four day school week schedule. House Bill 1864 may make that impossible. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Kate Barnes, a doctoral candidate at the University of Arkansas who studies education policy and researching four-day-school-weeks for her doctoral thesis. Barnes said she was quite surprised when she first heard about this legislation being proposed.

Updated: April 9, 2025 at 9:15 AM CDT
On April 8, House Bill 1864 was withdrawn and "recommended for study in the Interim" by the House Education Committee.
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureEducation
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
