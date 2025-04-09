© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Hidden Hermannsburg' to shed light on little known German settlement

By Kyle Kellams,
Becca Martin Brown
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:18 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they learn about "Hidden Hermannsburg," celebrating the historical German settlement in western Washington County. They speak with University of Arkansas German professor Kathleen Condray and Amanda Cothren with Historic Cane Hill to learn more about the event, Hermannsburg and the people who once called it home.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
