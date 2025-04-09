'Hidden Hermannsburg' to shed light on little known German settlement
Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they learn about "Hidden Hermannsburg," celebrating the historical German settlement in western Washington County. They speak with University of Arkansas German professor Kathleen Condray and Amanda Cothren with Historic Cane Hill to learn more about the event, Hermannsburg and the people who once called it home.